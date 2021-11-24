Normal Community downs Bloomington to win Girls Intercity Basketball title with 4-0 mark

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School showed early there was going to be no drama during Tuesday's final game of the Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament.

The Iron dashed out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter that paved the way for a 54-32 victory over Bloomington as NCHS wrapped up the title at Robert Frank Sports Complex.

Karleigh Creasey and Olivia Corson led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points each for the Iron, who went 4-0 in the tourney. The Raiders (2-2) needed a win to share the tourney crown with the Iron.

"Our defense from the get go, ignited by our senior guard Karleigh Creasey, was really intense," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "We had four or five five-counts in the first half where we didn't let them inbound the ball. It's just demoralizing to another team when they struggle like that just to get the ball inbounds.

"Creasey and (Sophia) Feeney were both relentless in pressuring their guards and Liv Corson and Lauren Hlava did a great job on (Marissa) Hilt, who can be a ton."

BHS, which tied Normal West for second, was paced by Hilt's 13 points.

NCHS extended its lead to 31-7 at halftime and 43-18 after three quarters. Nine Iron players scored.

"It's really a fun team to coach because there's so many weapons you feel like on any given night you can survive," said Coach Feeney. "A lot of teams can't survive certain kids being off. We have shown our kids can play unselfishly, and they don't care who scores. It's really fun when everyone plays that way."

Central Catholic wins

Elyssa Stenger paced Central Catholic with 12 points as the Saints beat University High for their first victory.

Megan Becker added 10 points for Central Catholic (1-3). Leading the way for the Pioneers (1-3) were Naomi Elliott and Kayla Peterson with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

