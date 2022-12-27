Nate Moore, Gavin Camp pace Normal West to Pekin Holiday Tournament win

PEKIN — Nate Moore scored 29 points and Gavin Camp added 22 as Normal West held off Rockford Boylan, 74-70, in a Pekin Holiday Tournament first-round game Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 8-4 and face fourth-seeded Morton in a 9 a.m. semifinal game Wednesday.
Moore made 8 of 11 field goal attempts, including 5 of 8 outside the arc. He also sank 8 of 10 free throws.
Boylan held a 39-34 halftime lead before the Wildcats used a 25-point third quarter to take a 57-54 lead into the final eight minutes.
Kylen Smith grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven points for West.
