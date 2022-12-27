Nate Moore, Gavin Camp pace Normal West to Pekin Holiday Tournament win

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nate Moore 2 112622.JPG

Normal West's Nate Moore (4) celebrates with teammates after the win over Normal Community on Saturday during Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament 2022 at Illinois Wesleyan University.

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

PEKIN — Nate Moore scored 29 points and Gavin Camp added 22 as Normal West held off Rockford Boylan, 74-70, in a Pekin Holiday Tournament first-round game Tuesday.

The Wildcats improved to 8-4 and face fourth-seeded Morton in a 9 a.m. semifinal game Wednesday.

Nate Moore, 2022

Moore

Moore made 8 of 11 field goal attempts, including 5 of 8 outside the arc. He also sank 8 of 10 free throws.

Boylan held a 39-34 halftime lead before the Wildcats used a 25-point third quarter to take a 57-54 lead into the final eight minutes.

Kylen Smith grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven points for West.

