Lincoln's Alexander honored by IBCA as one of most 'impactful' people

Lincoln head boys basketball coach Neil Alexander calls a play during Class 3A regional championship action against Danville on March 6, 2020, at the Robert Frank Sports Complex in Bloomington. The Lincoln coach is being honored by the IBCA.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

The accolades keep coming for Lincoln High School's Neil Alexander.

The Railsplitters boys basketball coach has been named by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as one of the most impactful people in Illinois in men's and women's basketball during the last 50 years.

Alexander is just one win away from the 900 victory milestone as the Railsplitters (17-4) are at Mattoon on Friday night for an Apollo Conference contest. Alexander had 882 victories entering the 2021-22 season. 

In celebrating the IBCA’s and Title IX’s 50th Anniversary, the association had media and coaches select the 30 most impactful people in men's basketball and the 30 most impactful people in women's basketball during the past 50 years, according to an IBCA release 

The IBCA will be highlighting in alphabetical order one person a week from each category who were selected for the Top 30 over the next 30 weeks. The first week was Jan. 20.

Alexander began his coaching career at Joy-Westmer High School then moved on to Monmouth-Yorkwood and Bushnell-Prairie City High Schools, according to the IBCA release.

In 1990, Alexander accepted the head basketball position at Lincoln High School and the rest is history.

At Lincoln, his teams have had five 30-plus winning seasons, 16 seasons with  20 wins, reached the Sweet 16 five times, the Elite Eight four times and has a second place state tournament finish.

Today, the IBCA Hall of Famer ranks first among active coaches and is second among all-time coaches in Illinois. Alexander has served as an IBCA President and is the recipient of the 2020 Chuck Rolinski Lifetime Achievement Award.

