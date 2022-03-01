Lexington prevails, moves into 1A sectional finals

WATSEKA — The Lexington High School basketball team defeated Decatur Lutheran 69-61 Tuesday in a semifinal of the Class 1A Watseka Sectional.
The Minutemen (23-12) advance to Friday's sectional championship game against either Decatur St. Teresa or Milford.
"We got off to a good start and threw them off," Lexington coach Doug Yoder said. "Our defense was key, kids helping out, staying in front of their drivers and having hands up on shooters.
"On offense, we weren't settling for threes. We scored in the paint."
Ben Peacock led the Minutemen with 21 points.
Alec Thomas added 17 points, Kaden Tolan 14 and Carter Coffman 10.