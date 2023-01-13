Lexington boys trying to capture first McLean County/HOIC Tournament crown in 21 years

BLOOMINGTON — Growing up in Lexington, junior guard Ethan Storm knows the Minutemen haven't won the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament since 2002.

Lexington (16-4) is the No. 1 seed in the boys portion of the tourney, which begins Saturday at El Paso-Gridley High School before shifting to Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

"It would mean a bunch to the whole town," said Storm of the first title in 21 years. "If we get to the championship, you'll see a lot of people from Lexington."

The Fieldcrest girls (18-2) understand what it's like to walk off the Shirk Center court with the trophy. The Knights captured their first County/HOIC title in program history last season en route to a Class 2A State Tournament fourth-place finish and are the No. 1 seed again.

"It's always a special week. It's so cool a conference like ours does this," said Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally. "All the teams participating one week to win that traveling trophy. To play in all different venues for the girls, Eureka College and Shirk Center, it's just a great experience. I'm excited they get to experience it."

Here is a tournament preview. The top three seeds get byes to Monday's quarterfinals (boys at Shirk Center, girls at Eureka College) with the semifinals leading to the championship games set for Jan. 21 at Shirk.

Boys

Defending champion El Paso-Gridley (8-8) is the No. 4 seed. Eureka (14-3), which lost in last year's championship game to EPG, is seeded second with GCMS (12-5) third.

Seniors Alec Thomas and Logan Friedmansky are the lone Lexington rotation players returning from last season's squad, which advanced to Class 1A super-sectional at Illinois State's CEFCU Arena (former Redbird Arena) before bowing to eventual state champion Yorkville Christian.

The Minutemen didn't fare so well in the McLean County/HOIC Tournament a year ago. They scored only nine first-half points in a quarterfinal loss to LeRoy.

"There's definitely a different feel to it than a regular varsity basketball game," said Thomas, who averages 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. "We have to show up like it's any other day and stay locked in. We can't think about all the different atmosphere and all the people there."

Storm has stepped up and become the Minutemen's leading scorer with a 15.7 average while also grabbing 4.5 rebounds. Another junior, Griffen Hari, contributes 11.1 points.

"We're sharing the ball. We move the ball well and they play well together," said Lexington head coach Doug Yoder. "We had some good wins against Eureka and El Paso-Gridley. We struggled a little bit at Christmas break, but we're getting it back. Hopefully we can show up for the tournament and have a good tournament."

Yoder said Storm has become a team leader as a junior in his first varsity season.

"He really worked in the offseason. He can shoot," said Yoder. "He's been our catalyst most of the year."

Thomas believes being awarded the No. 1 seed isn't more pressure on the Minutemen, but definitely more motivation.

Storm agrees.

"There's motivation from last year's team seeing them go to the Elite Eight," he said. "It really motivated our team to be better and try to go as far as them."

Yoder isn't worried about his team being too hyped up on the bigger college court with more fans in the stands.

"It's like the 'Hoosiers' movie. The rims are still 10 feet," he said. "I know the guys get up for it and get excited. It's a different background. It's special to play there and an honor to play there. Last year we didn't have a good outing. Hopefully some of the guys back have a better feeling."

Girls

Fieldcrest returns most of its squad from last season and started this season with 16 wins, but the Knights could be missing a key piece for the tournament.

Junior guard Kaitlin White suffered an ankle injury Monday in an overtime loss to Eureka. Neally isn't sure about the status of White, who averages 11.9 points, 2.6 steals and 2.5 assists while shooting 44% from 3-point range (44 of 118).

"It's good for our team now to see this because the girls are going to have to step their game up," said Neally. "If they can step their game up now, the end goal is to be peaking at the end of the season and that will improve their games and have us ready for postseason play."

Neally said freshman Macy Gochanour (6.1 ppg) should play a more prominent role if White is out, while juniors Aliah Celis and Riley Burton (team-high 5.5 rebounds) can give the Knights a bigger look inside.

Fieldcrest still has plenty of firepower, led by do-everything senior guard Ashlyn May (16.1 points, 4.2 steals, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds) who will be playing on her future home court at IWU if the Knights win a quarterfinal game at Eureka College on Monday. Senior Haley Carver, who has made 40 3-pointers and contributes 7.1 points, also will be needed to increase her scoring.

Another IWU recruit, Ellie Cahill, leads No. 3 seed Eureka (16-5). Tremont (15-6) is the second seed with Deer Creek-Mackinaw (18-3) fourth.

"It's kind of wide open right now," said Neally. "Whoever has a good week and focus will end on top. I hope we can compete and be that team."

