Kindred: Varsity boys to seventh-grade girls, it’s all basketball for hoops-loving Dave Witzig

Dave Witzig’s love of basketball is well established. In 22 years and counting as Normal Community High School’s boys head coach, his resume includes a 435-216 record, two top-four state finishes, nine regional titles and 14 seasons of 20 or more wins.

That’s Hall of Fame caliber stuff.

Yet, here’s the thing. Witzig isn’t just passionate about high school basketball. He loves coaching the game at any level. So recently, when a member of his Chiddix Junior High seventh-grade girls team questioned the merits of the three-second lane violation, he smiled inside and out.

“I was explaining the three-second rule and one of the girls said, ‘Who made that rule up?’” Witzig said. “She just didn’t think it was a great rule to have.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s been around for about 120 years, so it’s a pretty good rule.’”

Why seventh-grade girls? Lily Witzig, the youngest of Dave and Pam Witzig’s four children, is a seventh grader who plays for the Chargers. Last spring, when she was a sixth grader, her father coached the team during a COVID-19 shortened season.

He is back now, even though there is a two-week overlap between the end of the junior high girls season and the start of the boys high school campaign.

Chiddix needed a coach and Witzig, a coach to his core, stepped into the role.

He’s glad he did.

“The thing that’s really stood out to me is basketball is just a really fun sport to coach, no matter what level,” Witzig said. “There are so many opportunities to teach the fundamentals of the game, but also talk about life. I’m making good memories with my daughter and the other girls on the team. A lot of them will end up at Normal Community, so it will be fun when they show up in my (social studies) classroom at NCHS.”

The Chargers are 5-3 after going 2-6 in the abbreviated spring season. Up next is a Thursday game against Morton, Witzig’s hometown.

Coaching seventh-grade girls is not new to him, but it’s been a while. His other experience came in 1994 at East Peoria, his first year of teaching.

Witzig coached each of his four children in YMCA and Upward youth basketball. Therefore, “I knew what I was getting into,” he says.

Well, almost.

Earlier this season, the Chargers received a technical foul when a substitute ran onto the floor without checking in. That led to a discussion on the legalities and proper way of checking into a game.

There also is this:

“I didn’t realize there would be so much singing on the bus,” Witzig said. “There are songs being sung as we go back and forth.

“But then, you get out there and the game gets going, it’s fun to see how they’re improving and they’re trying to do what we ask and how they want to compete.”

This almost happened a few years ago. When Witzig’s daughter, Grace, now a freshman at Eastern Illinois, was in eighth grade at Chiddix, there was an opening for a coach. Witzig and his wife talked at length about whether he should do it.

“It ended up that I didn’t do it, and I kind of kicked myself,” Witzig said. “That would have been a fun opportunity to do that even though it makes for a crazy November. This opportunity rolled around and I saw that no one was going for it and I thought, ‘Well, this is my last child and it will be fun to do that.’”

During the shortened spring season, Witzig coached against Ed Hafermann, the Normal West boys head coach who was coaching the Parkside seventh-grade girls.

Hafermann is not coaching at Parkside this fall, but will be going against Witzig again in the season-opening boys Intercity Tournament.

Varsity coaches leading junior high teams is more common in volleyball, baseball, softball, etc., because there is little or no overlap between the junior high and high school seasons. It is a difficult double in basketball.

Witzig said the Chiddix administration has been supportive regarding his overlap in seasons, and that eighth-grade girls coach Ryan Hoke “is a great guy and is very flexible.”

“He knows he’s going to have to step in and maybe coach some games when I’m in the Intercity (Tournament),” Witzig said. “There will be a couple of weeks where I have morning practice at Chiddix and then get over to my guys at Normal Community and get ready for varsity basketball.”

The seventh-grade girls regionals are Nov. 20, 22-24. The boys Intercity Tournament begins Nov. 22.

A crazy November? Absolutely, but that’s OK.

“You get into it and get to know your players and you’re just coaching a sport that’s fun to be around,” Witzig said. “It’s fun to be in the gym with them.”

All of them.

