Television writers in Hollywood went on strike this week, setting aside laptops and grabbing picket signs. Unfinished scripts were put on hold, their futures uncertain.

Matt Barnes is unaffected, and not just because he works in finance for State Farm. He has a script that doesn’t need developing.

Barnes is a 2013 Ridgeview High School graduate and lives in Lexington. That makes him uniquely qualified as the new head coach of the Ridgeview-Lexington football co-op.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Barnes said. “I know football guys always talk about games being scripted. But in terms of script, it doesn’t get much more perfect.”

Barnes was hired to succeed Hal Chiodo, who resigned after leading Ridgeview-Lexington to back-to-back Class 1A state semifinal appearances. An Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Chiodo came out of retirement in 2021 to coach the Mustangs.

Barnes was among Chiodo’s assistant coaches the past two years. Now, at 28, he is a head coach.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be this soon,” Barnes said. “It’s just kind of worked out really well. I obviously got to learn a ton from Hal.

“It’s been good to learn from him from a culture aspect aside from the football piece of it. It’s the preparation and what it takes to do all the side duties that not a lot of people see … the behind the scenes type stuff.”

Barnes did not operate in obscurity as a player. He starred as a linebacker at Monmouth College, especially as a senior. His 133 tackles that season set a school record, leading Monmouth to the No 1-ranked scoring defense in NCAA Division III.

The nation took notice. Barnes was among four finalists for the 2016 Gagliardi Trophy, Division III football’s equivalent of the Heisman.

He pushed himself hard to be better in weight training, film study and leadership skills prior to his senior season.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets,” he said at the time.

He is well-qualified to pass on a similar message to his players … take advantage of the opportunity in front of you, make the most of it.

Have no regrets.

“One of the things I’ve talked to the guys about has been do we want to be remembered as a team that had two really good semifinal runs, or do we want to turn this into a program?” Barnes said. “How do we turn this into a program and not just a blip in history?”

Barnes worked on both sides of the ball the past two years, versatility that should help him as a head coach. He feels fortunate that he not only coached under Chiodo, but played basketball at Ridgeview under Rodney Kellar and football under Mike Benton.

He considers himself “blessed” to have had “great coaches throughout.”

Now it’s his turn and Barnes is embracing the offseason supervision in the weight room. He looks forward to June and July when he can get players on the field for summer workouts.

“Football is a sport where you only get nine guaranteed games,” Barnes said. “You really have to love the grind of the offseason and the process to get the results. I’ve enjoyed getting back into that.”

Barnes will balance such duties with his job at State Farm, where he is a supervisor, and his family, which includes his wife, Morgan, and their children: son Redick, 3, and daughter Sutton, 1.

Football is in the DNA for Morgan, a member of the Grunloh family that produced multiple players at Lexington in the 1980s and 1990s.

She and the Ridgeview-Lexington faithful will cheer a 2023 team that will be “very fast,” her husband said.

“I’m real big on – especially at a small school - fitting your scheme to the guys you have,” Barnes said. “We’re maybe not as big up front as we have been the last couple of years. We’re graduating a lot of guys. But it’s a hungry group that’s looking to prove themselves.

“We’ll be a pretty quick team and we’ll try to have a scheme that will match that personnel.”

How will it play out? It’s too early to know. This much is certain: the Mustangs’ new coach is in it for the long haul, saying, “I don’t plan to go anywhere anytime soon.”

Why would he?

The script is perfect.

