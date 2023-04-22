Coaching is a very public business. You win or lose with a lot of eyes on you. Stands fill with people. Gyms get loud. Nerves fray. Mistakes happen.

An element of control is lost.

In four years away from coaching, Micheal Mosley missed those frantic game nights to a degree. What he missed more was being in gyms with only his players, assistant coaches and a rack of basketballs.

“It was the individual work in the summertime and the day-to-day of practice,” Mosley said. “I missed having that dedicated time to make them better and make our program better. I just missed the kind of bond that a team can build during practice.”

So while Mosley hopes to lead winning teams in his new job as Heyworth High School head coach, he is eager to dive into an aspect of coaching others might consider grunt work.

He relishes it, just as he did from 2011-2019 at Bloomington. The Purple Raiders were 142-91 in his eight seasons — after going 3-26 the first year — with two Big 12 Conference championships and third place in the 2017 Class 3A State Tournament.

Mosley resigned in April 2019 in part because he was finishing work on his dual Ph.D from Georgia Tech and the University of Phoenix. The doctorates were secured a few months later and Mosley continued to work at State Farm Insurance, where he is an Information Security Manager.

The lure of coaching never left.

“I anticipated I would coach again because it was something I enjoy and I’m passionate about,” Mosley said. “And there’s a connection you can make (with players). That was a draw all along.”

Why Heyworth?

For one, the school is only eight miles from where Mosley lives with his wife, Rachael, and their daughter, Kendall, a BHS senior who will attend Illinois State.

In regard to basketball, the Heyworth seventh-grade team fell one win short of an IESA state championship, the eighth grade team won the regional, and the freshman and junior varsity teams at the high school were “very solid,” Mosley said.

Oh, and this: the varsity won 20 games with a good nucleus returning.

“All the pieces are there for them to be sound and have some success,” Mosley said. “Like I told you when I got to Bloomington, I’m not promising you that we’re going to state. I just promise you we’re going to be exciting, we’re going to have fun and we’re going to be connected. That’s what I wish for them (his players).

“Obviously, it’s neat that they have the potential, especially with the size and athleticism they have, to be a special group.”

Colton Sandage was part of a special run at Bloomington. Sandage played three years for Mosley and credits him for “really expanding my game up and down the floor, getting faster, and he really made me improve defensively.”

“He just allows his players to be them,” said Sandage, who finished his college career at Illinois State this season. “He gives them a lot of confidence. He never really takes someone out for a silly play or something. He lets them keep playing.

“He knows that they’re high schoolers and they’re going to make mistakes. As long as you play hard, he’s going to ride with you and let you play your game.”

Mosley’s hiring was approved Wednesday night by the Heyworth school board. He planned to meet with his players the next night.

Leading up to that, he had a chance to “dive into their film (from last season) and the different dynamics,” he said.

A 1991 Peoria Manual grad, Mosley played for Manual legendary coach Dick Van Scyoc. At Bloomington, Mosley’s teams relied on a fast-paced offense and pressure defense.

Those will be priorities at Heyworth, but Mosley said he may have to “adjust my style some.”

Here’s why.

“At Bloomington, as we were trying to develop our skill set, I felt like we could out-athleticism people by going as fast as we can,” Mosley said. “This conference (Heart of Illinois) will challenge me. They have some really strong coaches who really, really hone in on this game.

“But we have a plan, I think the players are invested and the community is going to be there to support us.”

Basketball matters in Heyworth. With an impressive home gym, burgeoning young talent and some seasoned varsity returnees, game nights could be raucous, special.

Practice?

It will be controlled and connected, with a lot of teaching, skill development, team building.

And special in its own right.

