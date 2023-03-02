Pam Turner was around for the infancy of Lincoln High School girls basketball. Pam Musick at the time, she and her 12 teammates had no uniforms for the 1972-73 season, the first after the passage of Title IX legislation.

Only in 1907 had Lincoln played girls basketball, winning all four of its games. So 1972-73 was the first official season.

“We used our P.E. outfits and we all bought T-shirts,” Turner said. “That was our uniform.”

Coach JoEllen Veile arranged with area schools to play 10 games. There was no conference schedule or IHSA postseason tournament. And, in essence, no home gym.

“The Lincoln boys were undefeated and had a whale of a team that year,” Turner said. “The only gym available for us to play our games was the Odd Fellows Orphans Home.”

It was located down the street from the high school. The newly formed Lady Railers played every game but one there, finishing 10-0. Hardly anyone noticed.

Fifty years later, the Lincoln girls are unbeaten again and everyone is paying attention. That’s especially true of a group of Lady Railer basketball alums who have become the team’s biggest fans.

Turner has attended a number of games with her husband, Darrell. She also has connected with former Lincoln players in support of this year’s 35-0 team.

Jan Bowers played at Lincoln not long after Turner and, in the second year of the IHSA girls state tournament, helped win a second-place trophy in 1978. She later served as head coach, but now is a smiling face in the stands alongside other former Lady Railers.

“All of us have reconnected … the alumni, former players, people I coached, teammates, coaches,” Bowers said. “It’s just been amazing with all the people we’ve brought back to show just how proud they are of being Lady Railers.”

It began on Jan. 7 when Bowers and one of her former players, Stacey Sparks, got together with a couple of other player alums and attended a Lincoln home game. Two weeks later, the Railers were set to play host to Peoria High, ranked No. 2 in the state at the time.

Bowers put a post on “Railer Nation” social media encouraging former players to attend the game, support the team and gather for a photo at halftime. She was amazed by the response.

“We had 40 former players and coaches there, and there were more that were watching online,” Bowers said.

The cheering section of ex-players has consisted of 25 or more each game as Coach Taylor Rohrer’s team has charged through the regional, sectional and super-sectional to Friday’s 11:45 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal against Deerfield at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena.

Many wear sweatshirts designed by Sparks that have a large L in the middle of a basketball with the slogan, “Once a Railer, Always a Railer.”

“It’s a saying we’ve kind of used forever, but I wanted something specific for basketball,” Sparks said. “We’ve all been wearing them. I’m pretty superstitious. I’m wearing that thing all weekend (at state), let me tell you.”

Lincoln also reached the state tournament in 1999, with star guard Steph Reichle leading the team to fourth place in Class AA.

Michelle Fuiten was a junior and a top reserve that year. Now, the former Michelle Young is a teacher at Lincoln’s Carroll Catholic School and a regular at the games. The current team’s run has spurred flashbacks to 1999.

“I remember being treated like queens at the high school,” Fuiten said. “We had a big sendoff (for the state). We stayed for a couple of days at least and we got a chance to practice there. All those memories have been coming back and remembering the excitement just like now.”

Fuiten and the player alums have been inspired by the current Lady Railers, a junior-dominated squad led by all-stater Kloe Froebe. Most grew up playing together at West Lincoln-Broadwell grade school.

“They know each other and know the system,” Bowers said. “They don’t get rattled by anything. They flat out wear teams down. Their defense is relentless and they have so many ways of scoring.”

Watching them “makes you go back to when you were a player,” Bowers said. The former players have even donated money to sponsor game broadcasts on WLCN Radio, supporting the team emotionally, vocally (“The only cheers we know were from the ’70s,” Bowers said) and financially.

A Lady Railer reunion/fundraiser is planned for March 13, organized by Kim McCuan King, a player on the 1999 team.

“It’s a family that you don’t even know is a family,” Bowers said. “You come out for something like this and you realize, ‘Yeah, this was us.’ I don’t care if you had a winning team or you didn’t have a winning team, there was still pride in being a Lincoln Lady Railer.”

“We’ve really enjoyed each other’s company and getting together again,” said Sparks, a 1987 graduate. “I’m going to hate to see it end this weekend. But I’m assuming we’ll pick right back up next year where we left off and go at it again.”

