Kindred: Family’s approach a positive note for Normal Community’s Zach, Noah Cleveland

Zach Cleveland is linked largely to jump shots, rebounds and dunks. We’ll get to that in a minute.

First, this:

Cleveland, the athletic, 6-foot-7 senior leader of the Normal Community High School basketball team, knows his way around a piano. He took lessons. It was Mom’s idea.

“To keep my mind not just on basketball,” Cleveland said. “A lot of kids get sick of basketball just doing that year round. We got to do other things.”

“I stopped (piano lessons) last year,” he added. “But I can still play a couple of songs.”

Noah Cleveland is still going. A 6-8 sophomore reserve for the Ironmen, he continues to take lessons. It’s not a competition with his older brother.

Or is it?

“So, are you better than Zach (on the piano)?” he was asked.

“Yeah, I am,” he replied.

Marla Maupin-Cleveland would smile at all of this. So would her husband, Mark Cleveland. That their sons can talk music and melodies tells you Mom and Dad’s plan has worked.

“Of course, we love sports,” Mom said. “But I think we’re just a good balance with sports. It doesn’t dominate our home. It’s not the only thing we do.”

That may seem strange in a household where Mom was a basketball All-American as a senior at Illinois State in 1984-85. A former Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School standout, she ranks 13th in career scoring (1,323 points), first in field goal percentage (.554) and fourth in rebounds (796) in ISU history.

Dad also excelled as a multisport athlete in high school and played basketball at Division III Hanover College in Indiana.

Some parents with their athletic pedigree would force sports on their children. The Clevelands didn’t go that route.

So young Grace Cleveland was enrolled in dance lessons. She also did gymnastics. Later, she found volleyball to be her sporting love, and recently, the former NCHS star wrapped up a Purdue University career in which she was a first-team All-American.

Mom and Dad exposed their sons to gymnastics as well. Maupin-Cleveland can close her eyes and still see a 5-year-old Zach jumping off the vault and thinking, “Wow, he’s got powerful, strong shoulders.”

It came to mind Tuesday night during the State Farm Holiday Classic when Zach was parallel to the floor on a roof-raising slam dunk.

“I said, ‘Maybe we should have kept him in gymnastics,’” his mother said. “Sometimes Mom would like him to play a little closer to the ground because he scares me, but …”

A Liberty University recruit, her son also can strike fear in opponents. A three-year starter, his earliest basketball experiences included playing Knockout as a boy in the backyard when the Clevelands lived in O’Fallon, Illinois.

There was a hoop out back and the whole family got shots up.

“It was really fun,” Zach said. “We played endless games of Knockout. There are even videos of me cheating against my dad in Knockout.”

The Clevelands later lived in Wisconsin before moving to Bloomington-Normal prior to Zach’s seventh-grade year. Grace Cleveland transferred into NCHS and was an immediate hit, on and off the court.

“She was one of the nicest, most-liked and respectful students we had,” NCHS basketball coach Dave Witzig said. “All of the Normal Community teachers were rooting for Grace at Purdue because she made such a positive impact on our school.

“Now her brothers are here and they’re very competitive in practice. Sometimes you have brothers going at each other. It gets a little wild. But they do a good job in the hallways. They’ve behaved in school. They do it the right way.”

This is the first year for Zach and Noah as teammates. Zach says they have enjoyed being able to “practice and ride with each other and just talk about the game together.”

Doing it on a state-ranked team adds to the enjoyment. So does this: neither feels pressure to live up to their parents’ or sister’s success.

“My family has done a really good job, whether it’s Grace giving me advice or the fact my Mom and Dad have been through it,” Zach Cleveland said. “They’ve eased the pressure a lot.”

“I see it as more of an opportunity and good role models for me,” Noah said. “I don’t really find any pressure of trying to be as good as them. It’s just fun playing and having good family members who play sports.

“They (his parents) don’t force us to do four-hour practices a day in our backyard. They just support us in what we do and support us playing basketball.”

The Cleveland brothers have been around the game most of their lives. Mom has coached basketball on the college, high school and junior high levels. She recalls 3-year-old Zach sitting through 90-minute practices and watching every move. She knew he likely would play the game.

He also played baseball early on and was “very good at it,” his mother said.

“But Zach likes to win. And you know, in baseball sometimes you strike out. He didn’t handle that very well,” she added. “I think mentally this is a better game for him.”

Noah Cleveland excelled at soccer as a youth, but ultimately zeroed in on basketball.

“That doesn’t make me unhappy,” Mom said “I love it.”

She and her husband have passed on entering their children into the physical and personal training many young athletes participate in. “We kind of like to protect their bodies and not do too much of that,” she said.

They also have refrained from coaching them. Why?

“Our kids don’t want us to coach them,” she said.

Instead, Mom and Dad have become quite good at telling their children, “Hey, we loved watching you play today.”

“I think that means something to them now,” Mom said. “Maybe when we started they knew we were bluffing, but we really do enjoy watching them play. And I think they play better when they know we’re not critiquing them and just enjoying the day.”

It is a refreshing approach.

Music to the ears.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0