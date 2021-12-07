Kindred: Dave Witzig and Brian Cupples: Rivals, foes, but mostly friends. And now, Hall of Famers

Normal Community vs. Normal West. The Unit 5 rivalry. Emotions run high. Intensity is palpable every time they meet.

Dave Witzig and Brian Cupples were in the middle of it on basketball courts for 17 years, battling at least twice per season. The games were heated, the finishes often frantic.

They plotted strategy from rival benches, desperately trying to gain an edge, and did it enough for their names to become linked.

Two-plus years after Cupples left coaching, that hasn’t changed. Witzig and Cupples have been chosen for the 2022 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class. They will be inducted in April at the IBCA’s annual banquet.

They go in as former opponents, rival coaches. But mostly, as friends.

“He’s one of the best people I know, not only in coaching, but in life,” Cupples said. “It’s pretty neat to go in with him.

“There were a lot of great games and man, some great players when you think about who played in those games. There were some fun atmospheres. It’s not fun to coach against your friend and there were some intense games, but through it all, we’ve been very good friends. Our families are good friends, too.”

That’s where it started, Witzig says. Their wives and children spent time together through Eastview Christian Church. It led the coaching rivals to befriend one another, even if their jobs meant -- as Witzig said -- “I wanted to beat him every single time.”

“We had some really intense games on Friday night. Some of them were crushing, like losses I had to him in the regional championship game,” Witzig said. “And then we’d end up sitting by each other at church on Sunday.

“When the ball went up, I forgot about all that stuff. But when the game was over, we shook hands. I just found it to be really good competition. You’re trying to beat your friend, but the friendship went beyond the basketball court.”

Witzig will be inducted in the coach category, having surpassed the 400-win minimum for consideration. He has a 441-216 record in his 23rd season as NCHS coach with two top-four state finishes and nine regional championships.

He took over the Ironmen at age 28 and went 4-22 his first season. Athletic director Ron Goodwin and principal Alan Chapman stuck with him, a great decision to be sure.

Witzig learned from them as well as Ron Rose, the NCHS head coach when he arrived, and Cal Hubbard, Hall of Fame coach at University High at the time. In Witzig’s third season, NCHS suffered a lopsided loss to U High in the Intercity Tournament. Afterward, he asked Hubbard if he could call him.

“Coach Hubbard said, ‘If you call, I’m going to tell you what I think if that’s OK,’” Witzig said. “I said, ‘Well yeah, I want to hear what you have to say.’”

During a 30-minute phone conversation, Hubbard offered advice and asked Witzig what he wanted the NCHS program to be about. It led Witzig to establish hard-nosed, man-to-man defense and sharing the ball on offense as cornerstones of his program.

Yes, it’s worked.

“I was at the right place at the right time with the right experienced men helping me develop what we wanted to look like,” Witzig said.

Cupples was selected in the career coaches category, the same division his late father, Dale, was chosen for in 2009.

Cupples’ voice cracked with emotion at the mention of his father, who coached him at Ford Central High School. Does joining him make the Hall of Fame more special?

“Yeah, it does. He was always a big Chuck Rolinski fan,” Cupples said, referring to the founder and longtime executive director of the IBCA who died in 2014. “I grew up hearing about Chuck Rolinski. It’s pretty neat.”

Cupples stepped down as head coach at West in March 2019 after 17 seasons, winning 256 games and four regional titles. He was a head coach for 25 years in all at Ottawa Marquette, Newark, Rantoul and West, amassing 373 wins. He was boys freshman coach for two years and girls head coach for one at Ottawa Marquette, as well as boys freshman coach for a year at Newark prior to becoming head coach.

While Cupples is grateful, he will tell you the selection committee got it wrong.

“The Hall of Famer is my wife (Elisa),” he said. “She’s the one who, whenever there was a move or there were thoughts of anything, she was just like ‘load ‘em up.’ She can pack boxes and move homes and take care of kids at night and make sure everybody’s fed and homework is done.

“She’s the rock behind it all, that’s for sure. She’s the best coach’s wife and supporter you could ever have.”

Cupples remains at West as a teacher and has started a roofing business, Cupples Construction. His Hall of Fame selection is a reward for nearly 30 years of practices, scouting trips, bus rides and games.

A long haul? A lot of foes? You bet.

Yet, one of the congratulatory text messages Cupples received Tuesday was from Witzig.

Call them foes if you'd like. They prefer friends.

Still.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

