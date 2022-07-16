Kindred: Before his life in music, Dan Hubbard was ‘tough and tested’

Dan Hubbard has made his name with rhythm, melodies and lyrics. He speaks to us through music … writing and performing songs that bring clarity to life’s triumphs and challenges.

Soft-spoken by nature, Hubbard has found his voice on stage and in recording studios. We all seek to be heard and Hubbard is. Just know this about his often sweet and soothing delivery.

He is tough and tested.

Before he was churning out albums and playing gigs, like the free one this weekend in the Saturdays on the Square concert series, Hubbard was a grieving brother, an overwhelmed high school freshman on a different stage and, ultimately, a veteran team leader shaped by both of those experiences.

When he was 9, his 12-year-old brother, Erik, died of cancer in May 1992. We talked about that in February 2001, when Hubbard was a senior All-Area guard on University High School’s basketball team.

“I admired everything about him,” he told me that day. “I really looked up to him.

“He was a really good point guard, and I played point guard my freshman year. Not to sound corny, but I always felt like he was with me. Even now, if we’re in a tight spot in a game, I’ll rub my wristband (with an “E” in black marker) and ask for help. It’s like, ‘OK, Erik. Help me out here.’”

It was poignant stuff from someone four months shy of his 19th birthday. So was this.

Asked about the impact of Erik’s death, Hubbard said, “It is the reason I know there are a lot more important things than basketball. Sometimes we’d lose, and I’d see how upset people would get. I would be like, ‘I know it’s not that important.’

“I’m pretty competitive, but I know it’s not the end of the world if we lose.”

Not every 18-year-old has that kind of perspective. For too many, winning and losing carry too much weight.

Hubbard didn’t have that burden. He knew real loss, how debilitating it was and how no game could compare. His ability to express that, crystalize it in such simple terms, was a window into the man we know.

That’s what Hubbard is now, a man with a wife, three children, bills to pay and sets to perform. Turning 40 on his Saturdays on the Square appearance, he has responsibilities we all have. He writes and sings about them in terms we understand.

He gets us, not an easy thing.

That takes maturity and Hubbard has plenty. He had it at 18 … not as much as now, but more than most teenagers.

Part of it was being 9 when Erik died. You grow up quickly when you lose your brother, your idol, so young. Hubbard leaned on his parents, Selby and Debbie, and older brother, D.J. Still, he was 9 and forever changed.

He had a capacity to press on. What else could he do? That resolve served Hubbard well in 1998, when as the freshman point guard on U High’s Class A State Tournament team, he endured a nightmare at Peoria’s Carver Arena.

Hubbard had nine turnovers in a quarterfinal, overtime loss to Chicago Leo. It was difficult to watch. You wondered: How will he get over this?

He worked hard in the offseason, vowing it would not happen again. It did not, but only in part because Hubbard improved his ballhandling skills. What mattered most was his understanding of basketball’s place in his life.

He got over a nightmare game because it was only a game. Dark as it was, Erik’s death shed light on that.

After two injury-plagued seasons, Hubbard led U High to the Corn Belt Conference title as a senior, averaging 15.4 points per game, making more than 50 percent of his 3-point attempts and sinking 88 percent of his free throws.

Already, he was playing in two bands and knew music was his future. He said so in February 2001.

“If I’m feeling upset about something, I can kind of release everything by writing a song about it,” Hubbard said.

At 40, he’s sharing that gift with us. He is caring, heartfelt.

And tough and tested.