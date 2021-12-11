Kindred: Area officials applaud return of fans for high school basketball

Fans screaming, shaking their fists, shouting insults in unison. The abuse can wear on high school basketball officials, driving some to hang up their whistles.

A year ago, when COVID-19 led to a delayed and truncated season, the abuse was minimal. Gyms were empty or nearly empty because of limitations on indoor gatherings.

“You did not have problems, or very rarely, last year with fans,” said official Tim Griffin of Normal.

That’s great, right? It was welcome, sure, but this is better. Fans have returned and, strange as it may sound, officials are glad to have them.

“I like having the fans,” official Ray Donald of Bloomington said. “It’s more like normal. It’s been good. It was just strange last year with no fans or hardly any.”

Griffin agreed, though there was one upside with so few fans. “You could get a really nice parking spot for every game,” he said.

The car is farther from the front door this year, but the game is “much closer to what we have typically gone through,” said Griffin, an official for more than 40 years.

“It (having fans) definitely adds to the atmosphere,” he said. “We had a game at El Paso-Gridley a couple of weeks ago (vs. East Peoria). It was a close game and the fans really got into it. It really makes a huge difference in the excitement level.”

Kurt Hartke knows it, too. In his 30th year as an official, Hartke will tell you, “I enjoy the fans.” He and other officials may have been less likely to say so pre-pandemic, but there is a new appreciation for basketball’s soundtrack.

“The game is not the same (without fans),” said Hartke, a former Bloomington-Normal resident now living in Champaign. “The fans are part of it. The atmosphere is a big part of it.”

Are things back to normal? Not yet. Officials are still required to wear masks. Players are supposed to as well, but policing that is not in the hands of officials. Coaches and schools are responsible for players wearing masks and doing it correctly.

“I think they’ve done a poor job because it does no good to wear a mask around your throat or around your chin,” Donald said. “That’s where they are (on players).”

Griffin is hopeful no masks will be needed next season. For now, he is encouraged by fan behavior this year.

Griffin has had no issues with fans, though the season is relatively young.

“I haven’t seen it (abuse) much this year,” Griffin said. “You would think after having to not go to games last year and now you can go, people would appreciate it more. Some get that and some don’t.”

In other words, it’s not perfect. Griffin recently heard of an official who has had two fan ejections this season.

Yet, Donald has found fans to be “better,” adding, “I think they’re happy to be back also.”

“They’re not quite as opinionated as they have been in the past,” Hartke said. “But you still have a few that are yelling.”

Keeping that to a minimum – a tall order – could help keep officials in the game, maybe attract new ones. The need for officials has never been greater.

The shortage is so severe, schools are changing days and times of games so they can secure officials. An example? Hartke’s Saturday schedule included a noon game at one school and a 4:30 p.m. contest at another.

Griffin said an official could work every day if he/she desired. Thursday, he received an email seeking officials for a freshman game Saturday in Pecatonica, located near the Wisconsin border and a two-plus hour drive from Normal.

No thanks.

Donald and Hartke officiate every day but Wednesday and Sunday.

“I get 15 emails a day looking for officials, either for that day or the next day,” Hartke said. “I get them from all over the place. I’m to the point where I don’t even look at them because I’m so booked.”

It makes for a busy schedule and, with fans back, a noisier one. That’s OK, especially on nights when the score is tight, teams are playing well, fans are cheering them on and whistles are at a minimum.

“That’s awesome,” Griffin said of such games and fans in full voice. “I still miss the good parking though. It’s a tradeoff you have to make.”

Gladly.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0