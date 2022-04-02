 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Here's this year's Pantagraph All-Area girls basketball team

  • 0

FIRST TEAM

Ellie Cahill, 2022

Cahill

Ellie Cahill, Jr., 5-10, Eureka

Second team 2A all-stater scored 20.5 per outing

Olivia Corson, NCHS basketball

Olivia Corson of Normal Community battled Edwardsville's Emma Garner (14) for a loose ball in Class 4A sectional action at Joliet.

Olivia Corson, Soph., 5-10, NCHS

All-Big 12 performer was leading scorer for super-sectional team

Mallory Cyrulik

Cyrulik

Mallory Cyurlik, Sr., 6-0, Clinton

Led Area in rebounding at 11.4 and scored at a 19.1 clip to earn second team 2A all-state honors.

Kloe Froebe, 2022

Froebe

Kloe Froebe, Soph., 5-8, Lincoln

3A first team all-stater averaged 24.3 points and was finalist for state Player of Year

112119-blm-spt-4citygirls

Bloomington's Marissa Hilt (12) and teammate Marley Davis battle for a rebound with Central Catholic's Sammie Shanks during their game in the Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Central Catholic High School. Central Catholic won, 57-25.

Marissa Hilt, Sr., 6-0, Bloomington

Honorable mention 3A all-stater was second in Area rebounding (11.1) and ninth in scoring (15.0)

Ashlyn May, 2022

May

Ashlyn May, Jr., 5-9, Fieldcrest

Second team all-stater led 2A fourth place team in points, assists and steals.

Taylor Nowaskie, 2022

Nowaskie

Taylor Nowaskie, Sr., 5-9, Olympia

Spartans' all-time leading scorer topped Area at 24.7 per game

012122-blm-spt-2eurekatremont

Tremont forward Whitney Rumbold (5) goes after a loose ball against Eureka guard Ashley Nohl during the semifinal game of the McLean County Girls Tournament, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Whitney Rumbold, Jr., 5-10, Tremont

Averaged a double-double at 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds

Chloe Sisco, Prairie Central

Sisco

Chloe Sisco, Jr., 5-6, Prairie Central

Unanimous all-Illini Prairie first team pick topped Area with 109 3-pointers

112119-blm-spt-1citygirls

Normal West's Megan Williams shoots for three during the Wildcats' game against University High in the Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Central Catholic High School. The Wildcats defeated the Pioneers, 39-36.

Megan Williams, Sr., 5-10, Normal West

Contributed 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds to earn all-Big 12 honors

HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Barger (Bloomington), Jordyn Cannon (El Paso-Gridley), Haley Carver (Fieldcrest), Karleigh Creasey (Normal Community), Naomi Elliott (University High), Sophie Feeney (Normal Community), Ella Goodrich (Fieldcrest), Bailey Masching (Pontiac), Kayla Petersen (University High), Kaitlyn Rauch (Clinton), Peyton Rinkenberger (Ridgeview), Addison Ritchie (Tri-Valley), Elyssa Stenger (Central Catholic), Cate Uhren (Central Catholic), Alexis Wade (Mount Pulaski), Callie Warlow (LeRoy), Ashley Wilcox (Normal West), Brooke Vigna (Dwight)

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News