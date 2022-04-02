Here's this year's Pantagraph All-Area girls basketball team

FIRST TEAM
Ellie Cahill, Jr., 5-10, Eureka
Second team 2A all-stater scored 20.5 per outing
Olivia Corson, Soph., 5-10, NCHS
All-Big 12 performer was leading scorer for super-sectional team
Mallory Cyurlik, Sr., 6-0, Clinton
Led Area in rebounding at 11.4 and scored at a 19.1 clip to earn second team 2A all-state honors.
Kloe Froebe, Soph., 5-8, Lincoln
3A first team all-stater averaged 24.3 points and was finalist for state Player of Year
Marissa Hilt, Sr., 6-0, Bloomington
Honorable mention 3A all-stater was second in Area rebounding (11.1) and ninth in scoring (15.0)
Ashlyn May, Jr., 5-9, Fieldcrest
Second team all-stater led 2A fourth place team in points, assists and steals.
Taylor Nowaskie, Sr., 5-9, Olympia
Spartans' all-time leading scorer topped Area at 24.7 per game
Whitney Rumbold, Jr., 5-10, Tremont
Averaged a double-double at 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds
Chloe Sisco, Jr., 5-6, Prairie Central
Unanimous all-Illini Prairie first team pick topped Area with 109 3-pointers
Megan Williams, Sr., 5-10, Normal West
Contributed 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds to earn all-Big 12 honors
HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Barger (Bloomington), Jordyn Cannon (El Paso-Gridley), Haley Carver (Fieldcrest), Karleigh Creasey (Normal Community), Naomi Elliott (University High), Sophie Feeney (Normal Community), Ella Goodrich (Fieldcrest), Bailey Masching (Pontiac), Kayla Petersen (University High), Kaitlyn Rauch (Clinton), Peyton Rinkenberger (Ridgeview), Addison Ritchie (Tri-Valley), Elyssa Stenger (Central Catholic), Cate Uhren (Central Catholic), Alexis Wade (Mount Pulaski), Callie Warlow (LeRoy), Ashley Wilcox (Normal West), Brooke Vigna (Dwight)