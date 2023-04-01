FIRST TEAM
DYLAN BAZZELL, 6-2, Sr., G, Prairie Central: Class 2A All-State first-team pick averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for 31-3 Hawks.
JAKSON BABER, 6-2, Sr., F, Cornerstone Christian: Class 1A All-State first-team pick while scoring 18.1 points and shooting 60.4% from field.
COLE CERTA, 6-5, Jr., G, Central Catholic: Class 2A All-Stater who sank 118 3-pointers and went 188 of 239 at line to average 26.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.
JACK EDMUNDSON, 6-3, Sr., G, LeRoy: Unanimous all-HOIC selection who carried the Panthers with 23.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
MASON FUNK, 6-5, Sr., G-F, University High: All-Central State Eight selection who did it all with 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.6 assists.
NIKO NEWSOME, 6-6, Jr., G-F, Bloomington: All-Big 12 selection paced the Purple Raiders with 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot 51% from field.
KYLEN SMITH, 6-2, Sr., G, Normal West: Named Big 12's co-MVP and only unanimous all-league pick with 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
WYATT THOMPSON, 6-7, Sr., G-F, Dwight: Averaged double-double (25.1 points, 11.1 rebounds) while also becoming school's career leading scorer.
RILEY WEBER, 6-4, Jr., G, Pontiac: Illini Prairie first-team unanimous pick who contributed 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Elite Eight squad.
JAHEEM WEBBER, 6-9, Jr., C, Normal Community: Division I recruit and all-Big 12 choice averaged 13.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
BLOOMINGTON — Adam Beasley
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Colin Hayes
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Austin Henard, Connor Scott.
EL PASO-GRIDLEY — Micah Meiss
FIELDCREST — Brady Ruestman
FLANAGAN-CORNELL — Kesler Collins
NORMAL COMMUNITY — Braylon Roman
NORMAL WEST — Gavin Camp, Nate Moore, Logan Sluder
PRAIRIE CENTRAL — Tyler Curl
STREATOR — Christian Benning
UNIVERSITY HIGH — Ty Blake
Photos: Central Catholic win over Rockridge, 57-44, in a semifinal game at State Farm Center.
