Here's The Pantagraph's All-Area Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

DYLAN BAZZELL, 6-2, Jr., G, Prairie Central: IBCA Class 2A All-State second-team choice averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

COLE CERTA, 6-4, So., G, Central Catholic: Sharpshooter who won state's 3-point title. Averaged 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and sank 105 3-pointers.

ZACH CLEVELAND, 6-7, Sr., F, Normal Community: Liberty recruit was Big 12's top player and showcased all his skills in leading NCHS to 33-2 record.

JAKE FUNK, 6-6, Sr., F, El Paso-Gridley: Helped the Titans to Class 2A sectional final while contributing 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks.

JACK HAYNES, 6-7, Sr., F, Streator: Loras College recruit averaged 18.4 points and 11.0 rebounds and finished career with 1,110 points and 736 rebounds.

TREVOR HEFFREN, 6-2, Sr., G, Eureka: All-time third leading scorer in school history did everything this season with 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

BEN PEACOCK, 5-10, Sr., G, Lexington: Sparked Minutemen to Class 1A Super-Sectional, sank 95 3-pointers along with 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

TREY REDD, 5-10, Sr., G, Normal Community: Big 12 first-team choice who directed NCHS to 68 wins in three years as point guard and led Ironmen this season with 70 steals and 134 assists.

ASA SMITH, 6-3, Sr., G, El Paso-Gridley: Leading scorer (15.4 ppg) who shot almost 80% at line for Class 2A sectional finalists who went 28-3.

LANE THOMANN, 6-3, Sr., G, Deer Creek-Mackinaw: Illinois-Springfield recruit averaged 25.6 points and 12.5 rebounds while leading Chiefs to 15-3 record until hand injury cut short his season.

HONORABLE MENTION

BLOOMINGTON — Adam Beasley, Niko Newsome

CALVARY CHRISTIAN — Matthew Wingate

CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Collin Hayes

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Jakson Baber

DWIGHT — Wyatt Thompson

EUREKA — Tyler Heffren

FLANAGAN-CORNELL — Tyler Pfaff, Sam Jones

HEYWORTH — Nick Feather

LEROY — Jack Edmundson

LINCOLN — Elijah Pollice, Payton Cook

NORMAL WEST — Max Ziebarth

ROANOKE-BENSON — Chase Martin

STREATOR — Jack Starkey, Christian Benning

UNIVERSITY HIGH — Mason Funk

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.