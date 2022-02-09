Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball Top 10 polls

BOYS
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (9) 26-1 90 1 2. Glenbrook South 25-2 80 3 3. Kenwood 21-6 63 5 4. Normal Community 26-1 56 4 5. New Trier 25-3 51 2 6. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-2 44 T9 7. Oswego East 27-1 31 7 8. Curie 21-5 21 6 9. Moline 24-3 16 NR 10. Rolling Meadows 24-4 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 13. Rockford Auburn 6. Brother Rice 2. O'Fallon 2. Quincy 2. Bolingbrook 1. Larkin 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (9) 22-3 99 1 2. Hillcrest 23-3 80 2 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 27-2 71 4 4. East St. Louis 19-5 68 3 5. Hyde Park 19-8 61 5 6. Harvey Thornton 17-5 45 9 7. Burlington Central 24-3 40 6 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 23-3 31 7 9. Centralia 23-3 26 8 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 16-8 10 T10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 6. Metamora 4. Lemont 3. Olney (Richland County) 2. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Wauconda 1. Peoria Notre Dame 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Leo (12) 18-3 120 1 2. DePaul College Prep 18-4 105 2 3. Clark 19-3 84 4 4. El Paso-Gridley 23-2 75 5 5. Nashville 19-4 45 6 (tie) Orr 15-5 45 7 (tie) Breese Central 22-3 45 3 8. Monticello 24-3 32 8 9. Rockford Lutheran 20-6 24 9 10. Breese Mater Dei 15-10 21 NR (tie) Chicago (Perspectives Charter-Leadership) 24-5 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 11. Momence 9. Pana 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Teutopolis 5. North Lawndale 3. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. Hamilton County 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Scales Mound (5) 25-1 96 1 2. Fulton 24-2 91 3 3. Yorkville Christian (7) 14-13 90 2 4. Macon Meridian 21-5 76 5 5. Liberty 22-5 61 4 6. Tuscola 21-4 52 6 7. Peoria Christian 22-4 46 10 8. Concord Triopia 23-4 34 8 9. South Beloit 21-4 28 7 10. Jacksonville Routt 20-5 25 9
Others receiving votes: Midland 17. Altamont 14. Steeleville 9. Madison 8. Chicago (Fenger) 4. Brown County 2. Cerro Gordo 2. East Dubuque 2. Monmouth United 1. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Augusta Southeastern 1.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Stevenson (8) 28-1 80 1 2. Kenwood 19-5 60 4 3. Edwardsville 24-4 53 5 4. Benet 24-3 52 2 5. Naperville North 26-2 45 7 6. Barrington 23-5 42 6 7. Loyola 25-3 29 3 8. Fremd 26-6 26 T8 9. Hersey 25-4 24 T8 10. Normal Community 23-6 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 6. Carmel 5. Joliet West 5. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2. Geneva 1. Lyons 1. O'Fallon 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Geneseo (6) 28-1 86 1 2. Nazareth (1) 26-2 77 4 3. Peoria Central (1) 23-3 76 3 4. Sycamore (1) 27-1 65 5 5. Peoria Notre Dame 23-3 48 2 6. Mattoon 25-2 38 7 7. Morton 23-5 25 6 8. Metamora 22-4 20 9 9. Lincoln 21-7 15 8 (tie) Montini 22-7 15 T10
Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 11. Deerfield 6. Washington 4. Providence 3. Mahomet-Seymour 3. Dixon 1. Mount Vernon 1. Effingham 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (5) 22-1 95 1 2. Winnebago (5) 27-2 93 2 3. Pana 29-1 74 4 (tie) Illini West (Carthage) 27-2 74 3 5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 22-9 44 7 6. Paris 24-4 40 5 7. Carterville 23-4 39 6 8. Fieldcrest 28-2 35 8 9. Peotone 23-4 26 10 10. Teutopolis 18-7 12 9
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 4. Flanagan 4. Sherrard 4. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 2. Byron 1. Alton Marquette 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Brimfield (7) 23-4 97 2 2. Okawville (2) 26-2 86 1 3. Tri-County 24-3 81 3 4. Mendon Unity 23-4 64 4 5. Galena (1) 25-3 56 7 6. Brown County 26-5 43 6 7. Orangeville 25-4 41 T8 8. River Ridge 23-3 28 5 9. Serena 28-2 24 T8 10. Christopher 22-4 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 5. Havana 5. Cowden-Herrick 3. Catlin (Salt Fork) 3. Pecatonica 2. Morrison 1. Greenfield 1. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
Photos: Normal Community and Normal West girls basketball teams battle
011422-blm-spt-4nchsncwhs
Normal Community guard Karleigh Creasey (20) drives past Normal West's Shelby Sennett (34) during first quarter action at Normal West on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-3nchsncwhs
Normal Community guard Olivia Corson (21) shoots over Normal West forward Sydney Sennett (11) during second quarter action at Normal West on Thursday. Corson scored a career-high 25 points in NCHS' 55-40 victory.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-2nchsncwhs
Normal Community guard Karleigh Creasey, center, tangles with Normal West guard Ashley Wilcox during first quarter action at Normal West Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-1nchsncwhs
Normal West forward Monie Howard, foreground, battles with Normal Community guard Olivia Corson for a loose ball during second quarter action at Normal West on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-6nchsncwhs
Normal West forward Sydney Sennett (11) shoots over Normal Community guard Sophia Feeney during second quarter action at Normal West Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-5nchsncwhs
Normal Community guard Sophia Feeney (1) shoots over Normal West guard Shelby Sennett (34) during second quarter action at Normal West Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-9nchsncwhs
Normal West guard Joselyn Gale goes to the basket against a tough Normal Community defense during second quarter action at Normal West on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-8nchsncwhs
Normal Community guard Lauren Hlava looks to move the ball during second quarter action at Normal West Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-7nchsncwhs
Normal West guard Ashley Wilcox (14) battles with Normal Community guard Ali Ince for a loose ball during second quarter action at Normal West on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER
011422-blm-spt-10nchsncwhs
Normal West guard Emily Kobel (1) looks to score against Normal Community during second quarter action at Normal West Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
PHOTOS: Normal Community boys basketball 2021-2022
Normal Community forwards Famious French (3) and Zachary Cleveland (32) attempt to corner Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Central Catholic guard Cole Certa (5) clears a rebound away from Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal (23) Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community guard Eli Benson (33) goes chases Central Catholic guard Cole Certa (5) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community forward Noah Cleveland (43) attempts to steal a pass by Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) goes to the basket around Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first-quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community center Jaheem Webber (41) blocks a shot by Central Catholic guard Chase Fisher during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) goes to the basket against Central Catholic guard Rye Pirtz (12) during first-quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER
Bloomington's Adam Beasley goes up for a shot as Normal Community's Trey Redd defends during Monday's Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament game at Shirk Center.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Normal Community sophomore Jaheem Webber ties up Bloomington's John Shuey during Monday night's Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament game at Shirk Center. NCHS won the outright title with a 56-43 victory.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland, center, fights for a loose ball with Richwoods forward Sabri Qattum (31) and guard Marquel Newsome, right, during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) goes up for two points as he races Richwoods guard Marquel Newsome (2) downcourt during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) runs into some tough defense from Richwoods forward Jeremiah Welch during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Famious French (3) works to force a turnover against Richwoods guard Marquel Newsome (2) during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland, center, grabs a rebound away from Richwoods defenders during first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland scores two points against Richwoods guard Ethan Martin during first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry, left, goes after the ball as Richwoods guard Jamauri Winfrey tries to control it in first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland scores two on a dunk against Richwoods during first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The Iron are the top seed at the State Farm Holiday Classic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Robbie Brent lets a three-point shot fly against Richwoods during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Braylon Roman forces a turnover against Richwoods during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, right, watches as Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) drives on the basket for a layup during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry looks for a pass opening as East St. Louis guard Jaden Hale looks to steal the ball during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) drives on the basket against East St. Louis defenders during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, left, comes up with a rebound as Normal Community forward Tyler Dwinal (23) gives him room during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, right, watches as Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) dunks the ball during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry drives on the basket against East St. Louis defenders during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) drives on the basket as East St. Louis guard Macaleab Rich applies defense during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) drives on the basket against East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown (35) during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (12) drives to the basket against East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown (35) during second-quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday night at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry, left, runs into toufh defense from East St. Louis defenders during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guards Trey Redd, Braylon Roman and Crofton Perry share the trophy after they defeated East St. Louis in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal, center, and guard Trey Redd, right, give the trophy to coach Dave Witzig after they defeated East St. Louis to win the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community players share in their trophy after they defeated East St. Louis to win the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal (23) celebrates with the Ironmen bench after he drew a player control foul against East St. Louis that helped give NCHS the win in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Tyler Dwinal (23) takes a charge from East St. Louis guard Christian Jones (1) in the final seconds to secure the Ironmen's win in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game on Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community High School senior basketball standout Zach Cleveland, left, and his brother and teammate, sophomore Noah Cleveland, come from a family with a strong athletic pedigree. However, sports do not dominate their home life.
RANDY KINDRED/For The Pantagraph
Normal Community's Zach Cleveland dribbled Friday under the watchful eyes of Normal West's Max Ziebarth.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Braylon Roman (11) was defended by Normal West's Isaac Demosthenes on Friday at West.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Zach Cleveland releases a shot over the defense of Normal West's Max Ziebarth on Friday at West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal Community coach Dave Witzig makes a point to his team Friday at Normal West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal West's Gavin Camp heads toward the basket against the defense of Normal Community's Crofton Perry (12) Friday at West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal Community's Trey Redd (10) looks for Jaheem Weber (41) inside Friday at Normal West as Wildcats Kylen Smith (13) and Logan Sluder (11) provide defense.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal West's Jono Edmonson drives against the defense of Normal Community's Trey Redd on Friday at West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal Community starters, from left, Famious French, Trey Redd, Crofton Perry, Zach Cleveland and Tyler Dwinal waited for pregame introductions before taking on Oswego at the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West on Saturday.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Braylon Roman released a shot Saturday against Oswego at Normal West.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Owen Meyers ripped a loose ball away from an Oswego player during the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West.
Randy Reinhardt
