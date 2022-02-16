Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball Top 10 polls

BOYS
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (7) 29-1 70 1 2. Glenbrook South 28-2 54 2 3. Whitney Young 20-9 51 NR 4. Normal Community 28-2 50 4 5. New Trier 27-3 36 5 6. Kenwood 22-7 31 3 7. Curie 24-6 25 8 8. Moline 26-4 15 9 9. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-2 14 6 10. Oswego East 27-1 12 7
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Glenbrook North 9. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Rockford Auburn 1. Lyons 1. Larkin 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (7) 23-4 79 1 2. Hillcrest 24-3 69 2 3. East St. Louis 22-5 57 4 4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 28-2 55 3 5. Hyde Park 19-7 49 5 6. Harvey Thornton 19-5 35 6 7. Burlington Central 27-3 22 7 8. Centralia 25-3 20 9 9. Chicago Mt. Carmel 25-4 18 8 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 18-9 13 10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8. Metamora 6. Lemont 4. Lake Forest 2. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Leo (10) 21-4 109 1 2. DePaul College Prep (1) 21-4 97 2 3. El Paso-Gridley 25-2 81 4 4. Clark 19-4 79 3 5. Nashville 21-4 42 T5 6. Breese Central 23-5 27 7 7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 24-5 26 T10 (tie) Monticello 27-3 26 8 (tie) Rockford Lutheran 23-6 26 9 10. Orr 15-5 24 6
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 19. Teutopolis 14. Beecher 7. Murphysboro 7. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Hamilton County 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. North Lawndale 1. Eureka 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Scales Mound (3) 28-2 93 1 2. Yorkville Christian (7) 16-13 86 3 3. Fulton 28-3 79 2 4. Liberty 23-5 58 5 5. Altamont 23-6 34 NR (tie) Concord Triopia 25-4 34 8 7. Macon Meridian 22-6 29 4 8. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 23-5 18 NR 9. Peoria Christian 23-6 15 7 (tie) Steeleville 22-6 15 NR (tie) Tuscola 22-6 15 NR
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 14. Midland 10. East Dubuque 8. Madison 8. Jacksonville Routt 8. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Augusta Southeastern 6. Chicago (Fenger) 6. Metro-East Lutheran 3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 2. Monmouth United 1.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Stevenson (4) 30-2 64 1 2. Benet (2) 25-3 60 4 3. Edwardsville (1) 25-4 46 3 4. Loyola 27-3 44 7 5. Barrington 24-5 43 6 6. Kenwood 19-6 29 2 7. Naperville North 27-3 27 5 8. Whitney Young 20-5 19 NR 9. Bolingbrook 19-5 13 NR 10. Fremd 25-6 10 8
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Hersey 8. Normal Community 5. Geneva 5. O'Fallon 2. Lyons 1. Hononegah 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (4) 27-2 75 2 2. Geneseo (4) 30-1 74 1 3. Peoria Central 25-3 66 3 4. Peoria Notre Dame 25-3 53 5 5. Sycamore 28-2 47 4 6. Mattoon 27-2 35 6 7. Morton 24-5 34 NR 8. Washington 24-5 16 NR 9. Montini 22-8 12 10 10. Mahomet-Seymour 27-4 11 T9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 5. Metamora 3.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Winnebago (7) 30-2 97 2 2. Pana (1) 31-1 81 3 3. Quincy Notre Dame (1) 24-3 78 1 4. Illini West (Carthage) 29-2 69 4 5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (1) 23-9 63 5 6. Fieldcrest 30-2 43 8 (tie) Paris 26-4 43 6 8. Peotone 26-4 30 9 9. Carterville 24-6 14 7 (tie) Teutopolis 20-7 14 10
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 9. Clinton 4. Sherrard 2. Carlinville 2. Rockridge 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Brimfield (7) 26-4 88 1 2. Okawville (2) 28-2 82 2 3. Tri-County 26-3 73 3 4. Galena 27-3 61 5 5. Brown County 28-5 51 6 6. Serena 29-2 40 9 7. Mendon Unity 25-5 26 4 8. Christopher 22-4 20 10 9. Orangeville 27-4 16 7 10. Havana 22-7 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 6. Cowden-Herrick 5. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3. Neoga 3. Pecatonica 3. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Lanark Eastland 2. River Ridge 2. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
PHOTOS: Normal Community boys basketball 2021-2022
Normal Community forwards Famious French (3) and Zachary Cleveland (32) attempt to corner Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Central Catholic guard Cole Certa (5) clears a rebound away from Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal (23) Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community guard Eli Benson (33) goes chases Central Catholic guard Cole Certa (5) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community forward Noah Cleveland (43) attempts to steal a pass by Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) goes to the basket around Central Catholic forward Ryan Hoeferle (25) during first-quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community center Jaheem Webber (41) blocks a shot by Central Catholic guard Chase Fisher during first quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) goes to the basket against Central Catholic guard Rye Pirtz (12) during first-quarter action in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER
Bloomington's Adam Beasley goes up for a shot as Normal Community's Trey Redd defends during Monday's Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament game at Shirk Center.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Normal Community sophomore Jaheem Webber ties up Bloomington's John Shuey during Monday night's Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament game at Shirk Center. NCHS won the outright title with a 56-43 victory.
JEFF FINDLEY PHOTO
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland, center, fights for a loose ball with Richwoods forward Sabri Qattum (31) and guard Marquel Newsome, right, during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) goes up for two points as he races Richwoods guard Marquel Newsome (2) downcourt during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) runs into some tough defense from Richwoods forward Jeremiah Welch during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Famious French (3) works to force a turnover against Richwoods guard Marquel Newsome (2) during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland, center, grabs a rebound away from Richwoods defenders during first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland scores two points against Richwoods guard Ethan Martin during first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry, left, goes after the ball as Richwoods guard Jamauri Winfrey tries to control it in first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland scores two on a dunk against Richwoods during first quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The Iron are the top seed at the State Farm Holiday Classic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Robbie Brent lets a three-point shot fly against Richwoods during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Braylon Roman forces a turnover against Richwoods during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, right, watches as Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) drives on the basket for a layup during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry looks for a pass opening as East St. Louis guard Jaden Hale looks to steal the ball during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) drives on the basket against East St. Louis defenders during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, left, comes up with a rebound as Normal Community forward Tyler Dwinal (23) gives him room during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, right, watches as Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) dunks the ball during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry drives on the basket against East St. Louis defenders during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) drives on the basket as East St. Louis guard Macaleab Rich applies defense during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) drives on the basket against East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown (35) during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (12) drives to the basket against East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown (35) during second-quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday night at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Crofton Perry, left, runs into toufh defense from East St. Louis defenders during second quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guards Trey Redd, Braylon Roman and Crofton Perry share the trophy after they defeated East St. Louis in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal, center, and guard Trey Redd, right, give the trophy to coach Dave Witzig after they defeated East St. Louis to win the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community players share in their trophy after they defeated East St. Louis to win the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal (23) celebrates with the Ironmen bench after he drew a player control foul against East St. Louis that helped give NCHS the win in the State Farm Holiday Classic large schools boys championship Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Tyler Dwinal (23) takes a charge from East St. Louis guard Christian Jones (1) in the final seconds to secure the Ironmen's win in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game on Thursday at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community High School senior basketball standout Zach Cleveland, left, and his brother and teammate, sophomore Noah Cleveland, come from a family with a strong athletic pedigree. However, sports do not dominate their home life.
RANDY KINDRED/For The Pantagraph
Normal Community's Zach Cleveland dribbled Friday under the watchful eyes of Normal West's Max Ziebarth.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Braylon Roman (11) was defended by Normal West's Isaac Demosthenes on Friday at West.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Zach Cleveland releases a shot over the defense of Normal West's Max Ziebarth on Friday at West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal Community coach Dave Witzig makes a point to his team Friday at Normal West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal West's Gavin Camp heads toward the basket against the defense of Normal Community's Crofton Perry (12) Friday at West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal Community's Trey Redd (10) looks for Jaheem Weber (41) inside Friday at Normal West as Wildcats Kylen Smith (13) and Logan Sluder (11) provide defense.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal West's Jono Edmonson drives against the defense of Normal Community's Trey Redd on Friday at West.
Jeff Findley photo
Normal Community starters, from left, Famious French, Trey Redd, Crofton Perry, Zach Cleveland and Tyler Dwinal waited for pregame introductions before taking on Oswego at the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West on Saturday.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Braylon Roman released a shot Saturday against Oswego at Normal West.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community's Owen Meyers ripped a loose ball away from an Oswego player during the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West.
Randy Reinhardt
PHOTOS: El Paso-Gridley beats Eureka in memorable HOIC showdown
EPG takes trophy
El Paso-Gridley takes possession of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament traveling trophy Friday after defeating Eureka.
Jeff Findley photo
Asa Smith vs. Eureka
El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith (11) puts up an off-balance shot against the defense of Eureka's Trevor Heffren on Friday in Eureka.
Jeff Findley photo
Trevor Heffren vs. EPG
Eureka's Trevor Heffren (25) shoots over El Paso-Gridley's Mac Raymer on Friday at Eureka as EPG's Jake Funk (23) and Eureka's Tyler Tate (20) wait for a possible rebound.
Jeff Findley photo
Tyler Heffren vs. EPG
Eureka's Tyler Heffren (24) battles in the post against tight El Paso-Gridley defense Friday in Eureka.
Jeff Findley photo
Aaron Dohner-Nathaniel Meiss
Eureka High School basketball coach Aaron Dohner (left) and El Paso-Gridley coach Nathaniel Meiss, who are brother-in-laws, shared a laugh before Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game at Eureka.
Randy Reinhardt
