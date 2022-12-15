Zoom: Melrose Park Walther Christian leaves Chicago Providence St. Mel in its wake 80-12

Melrose Park Walther Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 80-12 win over Chicago Providence St. Mel on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 2, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Chicago Northtown and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Hope on December 8 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For more, click here.
