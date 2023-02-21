It was a tough night for Mt. Zion which was overmatched by Lincoln in this 69-31 verdict.

The first quarter gave Lincoln an 18-6 lead over Mt. Zion.

The Railsplitters fought to a 43-13 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.

Lincoln steamrolled to a 65-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Railsplitters' advantage was wide enough to weather the Braves' 10-4 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Lincoln faced off against Rantoul . For a full recap, click here. Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on Feb. 14 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.