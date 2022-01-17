Winning recipe: Tremont broils Downs Tri-Valley 54-39

Tremont handed Downs Tri-Valley a tough 54-39 loss in Illinois girls basketball on January 17.
In recent action on January 6, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Clinton and Tremont took on Manito Midwest Central on January 10 at Manito Midwest Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
