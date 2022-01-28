Winning recipe: Rochester broils Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 47-30

Rochester grabbed a 47-30 victory at the expense of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 13-2 lead over the Cyclones.
The Rockets' offense darted to a 25-12 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.
Rochester's control showed as it carried a 36-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 22 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Springfield in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.