Winning recipe: Monticello broils Shelbyville 59-46

Monticello handed Shelbyville a tough 59-46 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 7, Monticello faced off against Tolono Unity and Shelbyville took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on February 7 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.