Winning recipe: Mattoon broils Mahomet-Seymour 45-30

Mattoon collected a 45-30 victory over Mahomet-Seymour in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 11.
The Green Wave broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-27 lead over the Bulldogs.
In recent action on December 28, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Galesburg and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on December 28 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.