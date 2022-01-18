Winning recipe: Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science broils Chicago Crane 46-32

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Crane 46-32 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago North Grand on January 13 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.