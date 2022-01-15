Winning recipe: Bloomington Central Catholic broils Glasford Illini Bluffs 57-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Bloomington Central Catholic spurred past Glasford Illini Bluffs 57-44 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on January 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 8, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Monticello on January 6 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.