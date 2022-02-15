 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnetka North Shore Country Day triumphs in strong showing over Chicago Wolcott 45-21

Winnetka North Shore Country Day showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Wolcott 45-21 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 15.

In recent action on February 10, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Wolcott took on Des Plaines Willows on February 9 at Des Plaines Willows Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

