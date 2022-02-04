Winnetka North Shore Country Day gallops past Chicago Morgan Park Academy 35-24

Winnetka North Shore Country Day notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Morgan Park Academy 35-24 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 22, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park on January 28 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.