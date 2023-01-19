 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnetka North Shore Country Day defeats Chicago Josephinum in lopsided affair 54-24

Winnetka North Shore Country Day showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Josephinum in a points barrage during a 54-24 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 10, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago U-High and Chicago Josephinum took on Skokie Ida Crown on January 12 at Chicago Josephinum Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

