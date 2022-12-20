Winnetka New Trier passes stress test against Chicago Lane Tech 38-28

Saddled up and ready to go, Winnetka New Trier spurred past Chicago Lane Tech 38-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.
The last time Winnetka New Trier and Chicago Lane Tech played in a 49-18 game on December 13, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 15, Chicago Lane Tech squared off with Chicago Northside College in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.