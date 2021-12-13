Winnetka New Trier finds its footing in victory over Chicago Lane Tech 49-18

Winnetka New Trier's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Lane Tech 49-18 on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
