Winnetka New Trier blitzes Danville in dominating victory 56-9

Winnetka New Trier controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-9 win against Danville at Winnetka New Trier High on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Winnetka New Trier faced off against Chicago Mother Mcauley and Danville took on Rantoul on January 10 at Rantoul Township High School. For results, click here.
