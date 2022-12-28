 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago overpowers St. Joseph-Ogden in thorough fashion 60-25

Winnebago recorded a big victory over St. Joseph-Ogden 60-25 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

Winnebago roared in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 38-15 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Winnebago pulled to a 50-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

