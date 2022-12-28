Winnebago overpowers St. Joseph-Ogden in thorough fashion 60-25

Winnebago recorded a big victory over St. Joseph-Ogden 60-25 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

Winnebago roared in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 38-15 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Winnebago pulled to a 50-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.