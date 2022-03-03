Winnebago escapes Minonk Fieldcrest 51-47

With little to no wiggle room, Winnebago nosed past Minonk Fieldcrest 51-47 on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Winnebago moved in front of Minonk Fieldcrest 18-6 to begin the second quarter.

Winnebago's shooting struck to a 34-12 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest at the intermission.

The Indians' position showed as they carried a 42-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Indians had enough offense to deny the Knights in the end.

