 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Winnebago escapes Minonk Fieldcrest 51-47

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Winnebago nosed past Minonk Fieldcrest 51-47 on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on February 22 , Minonk Fieldcrest squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Winnebago moved in front of Minonk Fieldcrest 18-6 to begin the second quarter.

Winnebago's shooting struck to a 34-12 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest at the intermission.

The Indians' position showed as they carried a 42-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Indians had enough offense to deny the Knights in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morton knocks off Washington 44-38

Morton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-38 victory over Washington during this Illinois girls…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pattern change underway in Southwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News