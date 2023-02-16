Wilmette Regina Dominican's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-23 win over Chicago Math and Science on Feb. 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 10, Chicago Math and Science squared off with Chicago Julian in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.