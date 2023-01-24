Wilmette Regina Dominican stops Chicago U-High in snug affair 46-42

Yes, Wilmette Regina Dominican looked relaxed while edging Chicago U-High, but no autographs please after its 46-42 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Wilmette Regina Dominican and Chicago U-High faced off on February 9, 2022 at Chicago U-High. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago U-High took on Lake Forest Woodlands Academy on January 13 at Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.