 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wilmette Regina Dominican passes stress test against Chicago Holy Trinity 48-35

  • 0

Wilmette Regina Dominican called "game" in the waning moments of a 48-35 defeat of Chicago Holy Trinity in Illinois girls basketball on December 19.

In recent action on December 8, Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago Christ the King on December 15 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News