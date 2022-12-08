Wilmette Regina Dominican mows down Chicago Morgan Park Academy 44-19

Wilmette Regina Dominican scored early and often to roll over Chicago Morgan Park Academy 44-19 on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 1, Chicago Morgan Park Academy squared off with Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.