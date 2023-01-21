Wilmette Regina Dominican ekes out victory against Chicago Payton 41-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Wilmette Regina Dominican's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Payton 41-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
The last time Chicago Payton and Wilmette Regina Dominican played in a 45-31 game on December 18, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Northside College on January 12 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.