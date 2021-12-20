Wilmette Loyola gallops past Chicago Taft 51-37

Wilmette Loyola collected a 51-37 victory over Chicago Taft during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on December 13 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For a full recap, click here.
