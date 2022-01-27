Williamsville paints near-perfect picture in win over Maroa-Forsyth 60-30

Williamsville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Maroa-Forsyth 60-30 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 27.

The Bullets opened with a 24-11 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

Williamsville opened a huge 41-18 gap over Maroa-Forsyth at the intermission.

The Bullets pulled ahead in front of the Trojans 57-24 to begin the fourth quarter.

