Williamsville clips Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in tight victory 34-33

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Williamsville passed in a 34-33 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Cyclones, who began with a 27-24 edge over the Bullets through the end of the first quarter.

The Bullets' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 10-6 scoring edge over the Cyclones.

