Wheaton-Warrenville South comes up short in matchup with Taylorville 43-26

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylorville spurred past Wheaton-Warrenville South 43-26 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Taylorville jumped in front of Wheaton-Warrenville South 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes opened a modest 24-17 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Wheaton-Warrenville South tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 32-26 in the third quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 11-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

