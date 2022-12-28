Wheaton St. Francis thwarts Chicago Lane Tech's quest 47-35

Wheaton St. Francis handed Chicago Lane Tech a tough 47-35 loss at Wheaton St. Francis High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
