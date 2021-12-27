Waverly South County mows down Raymond Lincolnwood 55-9

Waverly South County's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Raymond Lincolnwood 55-9 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Waverly South County darted in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

Waverly South County fought to a 36-6 half margin at Raymond Lincolnwood's expense.

The Vipers jumped on top over the Lancers 45-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

