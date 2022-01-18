Waverly South County hustles by Beardstown in victory 49-36

Waverly South County tipped and eventually toppled Beardstown 49-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 6, Waverly South County faced off against Riverton and Beardstown took on Petersburg PORTA on January 4 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
