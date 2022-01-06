Waverly South County flies high over Riverton 53-27

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Waverly South County turned out the lights on Riverton 53-27 at Waverly South County High on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Riverton took on Hillsboro on December 29 at Hillsboro High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.