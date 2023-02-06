Nokomis pushed past Waverly South County for a 60-42 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 6.

The last time Waverly South County and Nokomis played in a 50-42 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Waverly South County faced off against Carlinville . Click here for a recap. Nokomis took on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op on January 30 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.