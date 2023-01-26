Watseka trips Armstrong in tenacious tussle 38-32

Watseka edged Armstrong 38-32 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Watseka and Armstrong squared off with January 27, 2022 at Armstrong Township High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Watseka faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.