Watseka explodes past Westville 65-27

Watseka's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Westville 65-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Watseka and Westville played in a 60-23 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Watseka faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Westville took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 16 at Westville High School. Click here for a recap.
